RUPERT – A hulking, 20,000-pound steam traction engine at the Minidoka County County Historical Society Museum hasn’t been functional since the 1950s, but there is now a plan to restore it to its former glory.
The historical society recently began fundraising efforts to restore the self-propelled steam engine that resembles an old tractor. Mellisa Alley, secretary of the historical society, counts the engine as one of the star exhibits at the museum.
Jim Grisenti, on the board of directors, said the steam engine, painted in eye-catching black and red colors, is in very good condition and deserves to be restored to full functionality.
“It’s never been abused,” he said. Some gauges and other parts are missing from the engine, but he has been assured resources are available to replace the missing parts.
The engine was built in 1913 in Michigan, at about the time gasoline powered tractors started to become more popular. It was last owned by Dave Hofstetter, who farmed north of Rupert, and was donated to the museum in about 1987, Grisenti said.
If everything turns out as planned, a crowning achievement will be to see the Russell roll down Rupert’s streets for the city’s Fourth of July parade in 2020. Its speed, at 2 mph, won’t be much, but it will still be impressive, Grisenti said.
“It won’t be fast. Maybe it will be the last one in line,” he joked.
After restoration, the museum curator projects the steam engine will also be used for family events and presentations.
For the past two years, the historical society has been towing the engine to the fairgrounds for the annual Minidoka County Fair. As Grisenti recounts, another board member, Mike Christensen, suggested that plans be made to restore the engine.
Christensen, who runs a machine shop along with his brother, has since measured the thickness of the firebox and boiler with the help of a machine. Measurements show they are about the same as they were when the tractor came out of the factory, Grisenti said.
The project will cost an estimated $14,000. The historical society plans to ask for grants to help with the cost and is accepting donations from the public. Several southern Idahoans have expressed an interest in the project. “One person who was just passing through said they wanted be be kept in the loop,” Grisenti said.
Another group in the Midwest said it will provide information and resources during the restoration project. Local historian and author Gary Schorzman will document the process of restoration.
The tractor operates like the old coal-fired railroad locomotives, Grisenti explained. A fire box burning wood or coal heated the water, turning it into steam. The steam then moved the piston which then moved all of the mechanical components of the machine. The single cylinder/piston is 8 inches in diameter and is on the outside of the machine.
Grisenti said an important feature of the machine is the 42-inch diameter flywheel that was used to power stationary thrashing machines with a long belt connected to a similar wheel on the thrashing machine.
As the Russell’s flywheel turned it, it also turned the flywheel on the thrasher, which powered all of the trashing components.
Or, it could pull a large plow or disc or virtually anything today’s modern tractors do, with the exception of hydraulic lifts.
