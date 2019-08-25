BURLEY — A GoFundMe account is set up for a former Cassia County Sheriff’s dispatcher diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.
Donna Egbert recently retired from the sheriff’s office and is raising her 14-year-old grandson.
About seven years ago Egbert was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. After chemo and radiation treatments, she went into remission.
Her doctors recently found two tumors on her brain and she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, which is likely terminal.
Egbert was a single mother, who raised three children on her own, often working multiple jobs at a time to support her family.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe account on Facebook to help cover her medical expenses and travel to doctor appointments.
View the GoFundMe page here: https://bit.ly/31TAzEL
