TWIN FALLS — A birthday event for Kaishon Hamann will be held as a fundraiser for XrossWay Life Center’s teen ballroom program.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday at XrossWay Life Center, 1385 Parkview Drive, Twin Falls, and will include music, dancing, games and food. Performances will feature artists and bands Green Citrine, Mains and Monitors, Ben Britton and jazz quartet, Antonio Macias and others.
Free admission.
