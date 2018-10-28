RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library will hold their Fall Book Sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 3 at Book Central, 630 5th St, Rupert, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. But it is so much more than a book sale. On Wednesday, bring your children for trick or treating. There are some great Halloween books for entertaining young people just before bedtime.
During the four days, there will be raffle opportunities, including a computer system, a beautiful afghan donated to the Friends, and other stand-alone items and several themed baskets designed for gift-giving (or keep them for your own use).
On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Friends of Demary will welcome two local authors for a book-signing event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dawn Chandler and Kalynn Cotten will introduce more of the public to their books.
Chandler has been writing since her early years in school. Growing up, she spent many of her days, from sunup to sundown, in Murtaugh Lake. It is no wonder her first full-length novel was about a mermaid. She has been published many times, both children and adult books, with historical novels being one of her genre. She has written several series and her website can be checked out at www.dawnchandler.net. She enjoys many outdoor activities, being with her family and is very active in the VFW: Auxiliary Treasurer, Idaho State Youth Activities Chairman and Senior Vice President District 6 Auxiliary.
Cotten is also local and a full-time college student pursuing a degree in microbiology. She has published 13 books including children’s books, graphic novellas, and novels. She loves to write noir (hardcore crime) or science fiction. Her most recent novel, Prey of a Hierarchy, is a unique combination of a story about multiple serial killers and humanity’s first step into the singularity, which is the merging of man and technology. In her free time, as well as writing, she enjoys watching movies, hiking, reading, and playing any number of musical instruments. Visit her home page at http://www.thepagebirdbooks.com/
Books for an amazing price – all you can put into a grocery sack for only $2 (two dollars). Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
