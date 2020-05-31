Friends of DeMary set book sale

The Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library will hold its Saturday book sale on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 at Book Central, 630 5th St., Rupert. People can fill a bag with books for $2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library will hold its Saturday book sale on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 at Book Central, 630 5th St., Rupert. People can fill a bag with books for $2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.