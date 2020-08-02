Friends of DeMary Library set book sale

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library invite you to the first Saturday-of-the-month sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Book Central, 630 Fifth St., in Rupert. It was delayed a week due to the county fair.

Fill a grocery bag for only $2 with paperback and/or hardcover books. Featured authors include Jodi Picoult, Robin Cook, and Nora Roberts. Be sure to browse the cookbook, music, and classics sections and the children’s room as well. We even have books on tape for you travelers and great DVDs for you movie lovers.