The Friends of the DeMary Library are holding their First Saturday of the Month Sale on Saturday, Oct. 6. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Book Central, 630 5th St., in Rupert. Plus, we there are some books for sale all the time in the library, featuring authors such as W.E.B. Griffin, Carol Higgins Clark and a specialty table called “Mary’s Last Chance.”
Make sure to check out our Cooking, Gardening and Sewing Sections as well.
