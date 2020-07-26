Friends of DeMary Library are at the fair

The Friends of the DeMary Library invite you to visit its booth in the Merchant’s Building at the Minidoka County Fair July 27 through August 1.

Book Central, 630 5th St., Rupert, will be closed all week since workers will be at the fair but they will have books for sale at the fair. Stop by and help support the DeMary Memorial Library. Because of the timing, we have postponed the1st Saturday-of-the-month sale until August 8.