BURLEY — Idaho Water Sports has teamed up with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Parks & Recreation to bring free boater safety and boating responsibility classes to the Mini-Cassia area.

With completion of the six-hour class the student can bring in their proof of completion card and receive a free $50 gift certificate to Idaho Water Sports.

The class will educate new boat owners, paddlers and the general public on all aspects of safe boat operations, navigational rules, water survival and legal requirements for operating a boat on Idaho waters.

Remaining dates are Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, May 4.

Students must pre-register in order to attend. To register, call Sgt. Taylor at 208-878-9358 or Andrea at IWS at 208-678-5869.

