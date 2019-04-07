BURLEY — Idaho Water Sports has teamed up with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Parks & Recreation to bring free boater safety and boating responsibility classes to the Mini-Cassia area.
With completion of the six-hour class the student can bring in their proof of completion card and receive a free $50 gift certificate to Idaho Water Sports.
The class will educate new boat owners, paddlers and the general public on all aspects of safe boat operations, navigational rules, water survival and legal requirements for operating a boat on Idaho waters.
Remaining dates are Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, May 4.
Students must pre-register in order to attend. To register, call Sgt. Taylor at 208-878-9358 or Andrea at IWS at 208-678-5869.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.