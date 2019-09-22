GOODING — It’s time to quit. Tobacco causes a majority of the preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year more than 440,000 people die from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Meanwhile, around 8.6 million people are living with serious illness as a result of smoking and/or use of smokeless tobacco.
South Central Public Health District will offer a tobacco cessation class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gooding Public Library, 306 Fifth Ave W., Gooding.
“Our classes are designed to help people overcome their tobacco addiction and take control of their health,” Cody Orchard, health education specialist, said in a statement. “These classes are just a start. If you want to quit and can’t make it to a class, call 208-737-5968 and we will work around your schedule.”
For more information, go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco or to schedule a class, call the above number.
The Freedom From Smoking Program was developed 35 years ago by the American Lung Association and is offered at no cost. The program has helped hundreds of thousands of people end their addiction to nicotine.
