BURLEY — The Cassia Joint School District is looking for preschool age children who may have special learning needs.

If you are the parent or guardian of a 3- or 4-year-old child who is experiencing a speech, physical, mental or emotional difficulty, you are encouraged to contact the Cassia preschool program. The staff will arrange for you and your child to participate in a free screening. Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate in a free screening as well.

Monday, Oct. 7 is the next scheduled screening. The purpose of this program is to determine of your child is eligible for the district’s special education preschool program or other special education services. Children who have a disability may attend the preschool or receive special education services free of charge.

Appointments for the Oct. 7 screening are required. For an appointment, call and leave a message or text 208-312-6602 with your contact information.

