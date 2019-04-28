TWIN FALLS — Is your well water safe to drink? Public water systems are monitored for harmful contaminants regularly, but if you own your well, this responsibility falls to you.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will offer free nitrate screening to private well owners at the Mini-Cassia Ground Water Awareness Fair on Wednesday, May 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at South Central Public Health, 485 22nd St. in Heyburn. Staff will offer free nitrate screening and sample bottles for water quality testing to private well owners. Free dye tablets for detecting toilet leaks will also be available.
DEQ will also participate in the Cassia Regional Health and Safety Expo on May 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cassia Regional Hospital, 1501 Hiland Ave. in Burley.
Nitrate is the most widespread contaminant in Idaho ground water. It is a chemical form of nitrogen found naturally in small amounts in soil and ground water, but some land use practices and human activities may increase nitrate in ground water to dangerous levels. In areas with shallow depths to ground water, sandy soils, fractured bedrock, or shallow wells, nitrate contamination can easily occur.
Drinking water that contains high levels of nitrate is especially dangerous for infants under 6 months, unborn children, and adults with low stomach acidity.
To participate in the free screening, well owners are advised to take the following steps on the morning of May 1 or May 3:
- Identify a water source that is not connected to a treatment device (water softener, carbon filter, or other filtration system). An outside faucet or hydrant works best.
- Locate a clean glass jar and lid or Ziploc bag to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address, date, and well name (e.g., garden well or house well).
- Allow the water to run 5–10 minutes to empty the pressure tank so water comes directly from the aquifer, which will lead to more accurate results.
- Fill the container with approximately 1 cup of water.
- Keep the sample cool. DEQ will dip a test strip into the water, which will indicate if nitrate is present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.