BUHL — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is partnering with the city to offer free nitrate and arsenic screening to private well owners at the Buhl Community Health and Information Fair. It will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Popplewell Elementary School, 200 N. Sixth Ave.
To participate in the free screening, well owners are advised to take the following steps on Tuesday morning:
- Identify a source that is not connected to a water filtration system. An outside faucet or hydrant works best.
- Use two clean glass jars with lids or zip lock bags to collect water samples. Separate samples are needed to screen for nitrate and arsenic.
- Label the outside of containers with your name or address, date and well name — garden well or house well.
- Allow the water to run 5 to 10 minutes to empty the pressure tank so water comes directly from the aquifer. This leads to more accurate results.
- In separate containers, collect 1/2 cup of water for nitrate and two cups for arsenic.
- Keep the samples cool.
Magic Valley Labs sample bottles will be available at the health fair for those who would like to submit samples for a more accurate analysis. Instructions and cost information will be included.
For more information, call 208-736-2190 or email irene.nautch@deq.idaho.gov. For free online classes and webinars offered to well owners nationwide, go to privatewellclass.org.
