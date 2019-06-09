RUPERT — A free six-week summer program to help children get ready for kindergarten will begin on July 2 and with the exception of the July 4 holiday, will meet from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from through Aug. 8. The group will meet in the Parish Hall behind St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at the corner of 6th and “I” streets in Rupert.
The program emphasizes getting children ready to enter kindergarten in the fall, particularly those children who may not have attended pre-school, Head Start, or migrant education programs, or who come from families where English is a second language. All children entering kindergarten are welcome, however.
This is the seventh summer for the Kindergarten Readiness Program, which is meant to supplement rather that supplant other programs in the area. Children will learn or review such basic skills as colors, shapes, numbers, and letters. Activities will enhance small and large motor skills, listening skills and vocabulary development. A former kindergarten teacher and bilingual para-professionals staff the program. For more information or to register a child, contact Sandra Macias at (208) 431-0027 or Barbara Ward at (208) 678-4490.
