TWIN FALLS — The Boise VA Medical Center will hold a drive-through flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 and 19 at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic, 260 Second Ave. E., Twin Falls.
A free flu vaccine will be available to enrolled veterans. Get a shot during a scheduled appointment or just walk into the clinic.
Remember to bring a VA identification card and to wear clothes that help make your shoulder accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.