Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The Boise VA Medical Center will hold a drive-through flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 and 19 at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic, 260 Second Ave. E., Twin Falls.

A free flu vaccine will be available to enrolled veterans. Get a shot during a scheduled appointment or just walk into the clinic. 

Remember to bring a VA identification card and to wear clothes that help make your shoulder accessible.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments