TWIN FALLS — Summer is a good time to learn new things about your ancestors. The Family History Center has announced its free classes for June at 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls. They are as follows:
- Tuesday — 11 a.m. — Dave Putnam Jr. explains how to find a person’s occupation.
- Wednesday — 6 p.m. — Vic Smith teaches how to index records for FamilySearch.
- Thursday — 6 p.m. — John Cox presents how to find the names of the children in a family.
- June 18 — 11 a.m. — Mary Edgar explains how to find church records.
- June 20 — 6 p.m. — Carl Edgar teaches how to find a history book for events where ancestors lived.
- June 25 — 6 p.m. — Staff, bring your family for a summer potluck supper/consultants’ round table at the Family History Center Pavilion. Bring a main dish, rolls or a salad. Ice cream will be provided, as will handouts with ideas for family reunions.
- June 27 — 6 p.m. — Carl Edgar presents how to find a person’s personal history.
For more information, call 208-733-8073 or go to familysearch.org/wiki/en/Twin_Falls_Idaho_Family_History_Center.
The center is open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It can be open Friday, Saturday or Sunday at special times by appointment.
Call in advance if you want to bring a group.
