Former TFHS grad receives college's Medal of Honor

Lisa Dresdner, a Twin Falls High School graduate, has been selected to receive the 2020 Presidential Medal of Honor from Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Dresdner graduated from Twin Falls High in 1976 and received her Ph.D. from Loyola University in Chicago.

Established in 2012, the Presidential Medal of Honor is a prestigious award presented by the president of Naugatuck Valley Community to students, faculty, staff, administrators and community members who have distinguished themselves by their contribution to the mission accomplishment and program outcomes of students and the college.

Dresdner was chosen to receive the recognition in honor of leadership of Academic Affairs and her compassionate response to the needs of faculty, administrators, staff and students during the COVID-19 crisis. She will formally receive the award in early summer.

