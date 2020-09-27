Former hospital employee gains recognition for nursing career

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After countless miles, three cars, four new windshields, but no traffic tickets, Michele Pond-Bell retired from Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earlier this month. Her distinguished 43-year nursing career led the Idaho Hospital Association to honor her with a Special Recognition at a recent award ceremony with Governor Brad Little.

For 35 years, Michele has been part of the Intermountain Healthcare family and a nurse leader admired and respected by her peers. Her dedication to hard work and passion to serve others has earned her opportunities to work in a variety of areas across several hospitals within Intermountain Healthcare and at Portneuf Medical Center. For the last 10 years, she’s shared her passion to serve at Cassia while commuting daily from Pocatello to Burley.

At Cassia, Michele has helped remodel both the Emergency and Imaging Departments, developed a helipad for Life Flight, and led the team to implement the hospital’s electronic medical record. Michele has been recognized by colleagues for her leadership and commitment to providing outstanding care, as well as receiving international recognition for her work on a Duke University investigational study. She invests in the next generation of nurses by serving on advisory boards for both Idaho State University and the College of Southern Idaho.