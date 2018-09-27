TWIN FALLS — For the month of October, the Twin Falls branch of Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. will host its seventh annual "Closing the Hunger Gap" food drive — collecting food and funds to benefit Mustard Seed Ministries. At the end of the month, the branch will donate a portion of its October revenue to further support the cause.
Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at Alliance Title, 1411 Falls Ave. E., Suite 1315, Twin Falls.
Since 2012, Alliance Title’s "Closing the Hunger Gap" company-wide food drive has donated $13,450 and 156,227 pounds of food to help those in need.
