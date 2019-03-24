Try 3 months for $3

RUPERT — Minidoka County schools will host a talent production on April 5-6 at the Wilson Theatre.

The event will be held on Friday from 5 - 9 p.m. on April 5 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 6.

There will be musical and non-musical performances including orchestras, bands, vocal groups, solo performances, both vocal and instrumental, along with others. There will be art and sculptures on display throughout the theater.

Tickets are available through the students for $5. All monies earned through the pre-sales are used by the school organizations/groups as a fundraiser. Tickets are also available at the door for $10. These funds will be used to help the DeMary Library with non-budgeted items they need. Each ticket sold will cover both days.

Performers are working very hard to provide the community a quality event. Organizers are calling for support for the performers, saying it will be a weekend residents won't want to miss.

Event organizers would like to extend appreciation to Minidoka County School District Superintendent Ken Cox and the school district for co-sponsoring “Focus on Youth," Kris Faux of the Renaissance Arts Council for her wonderful help and ideas for this event and Chris Hall, manager of Walmart, for the $500 grant used to get the production started.

