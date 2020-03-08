Focus on Youth set for March 13-14 at Wilson Theater

He was one of the first men to begin aerobic exercising classes in Los Angeles in 1973 and opened Gary Schorzman’s Aerobic Unlimited in 1982. He was also a menswear model during the 1970’s in New York and Los Angeles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schorzman began his life-long desire to write down his family’s history from escaping the Bolshevik Revolution to coming to America in 1873 and then to Idaho in 1911. He took with him 10 members of his family to the Ukraine where they visited the village where his people came from north of Odessa on the Black Sea.

Schorzman then came home and purchased the family farm north of Rupert known as “Camp Hawley Lake” in 1999.

His love of history expanded to Minidoka County. From 2000-2002, he was president of the Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum. Schorzman was co-chair for the 2006 Centennial and chairman of the Minidoka County Centennial in 2013. He became Grand Marshal for the 2014 Rupert 4th of July Celebration.