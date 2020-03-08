Focus on Youth set for March 13-14 at Wilson Theater

RUPERT — William “Gary” Schorzman has honored the Friends of the DeMary Library by agreeing to be Master of ceremonies for the “2nd Annual Focus on Youth” event March 13 and 14 at the Historic Wilson Theater.
The event is Friday, March 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 1-9 p.m. The doors will open one hour prior to the performances and the public is invited to attend.
There will be a selection of music provided by the local students from the Minidoka County area as well as art, sculptures and written works on display. “This is not a band concert,” says Krystal Waters, one of the co-chairs for the show. “This is a way for any student to have an opportunity to show off his/her amazing talent.”
Schorzman jokes that he is an out-of-work comedian. “I enjoy making people laugh and I find that there is almost always something to laugh about in our daily lives.” He said. “I am a Christian man who loves our history, loves living here and am more than pleased to be asked to MC this benefit for the Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library.”
Schorzman was born on November 23, 1941, at the Christiansen Nursing Home in Rupert. He attended Pioneer County School for six years, the Rupert Washington School for two years and graduated from Minico High School in 1960.
Schorzman joined the Idaho National Guard in 1960 and attended training at Ft. Ord and Ft. Knox. He worked at the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle and spent two years at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.
He was one of the first men to begin aerobic exercising classes in Los Angeles in 1973 and opened Gary Schorzman’s Aerobic Unlimited in 1982. He was also a menswear model during the 1970’s in New York and Los Angeles.
You have free articles remaining.
Schorzman began his life-long desire to write down his family’s history from escaping the Bolshevik Revolution to coming to America in 1873 and then to Idaho in 1911. He took with him 10 members of his family to the Ukraine where they visited the village where his people came from north of Odessa on the Black Sea.
Schorzman then came home and purchased the family farm north of Rupert known as “Camp Hawley Lake” in 1999.
His love of history expanded to Minidoka County. From 2000-2002, he was president of the Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum. Schorzman was co-chair for the 2006 Centennial and chairman of the Minidoka County Centennial in 2013. He became Grand Marshal for the 2014 Rupert 4th of July Celebration.
During the past 20 years of living here in his hometown, he took it upon himself to chronicle the history for each of our five towns, the schools, all the 4th of July celebrations, as well as compiling the third edition of Arid Acres, the history of the first 1912 homesteaders on the north side as dry farmers. He, along with the help of others, has scanned the local Minidoka County newspapers from 1905 through 1960.
The Friends are privileged to have Gary as the Master of Ceremonies for the talent show. With his knowledge of the history of the community and the desire to entertain using his unique sense of humor, the “Focus on Youth will be a weekend of enjoying this area’s delightful talent.
This benefit is a win/win/win situation for the patrons, the school district and the DeMary Memorial Library. $5 discount coupons are available through participating students bringing the price to only $5 at the door for one or both nights. Without a coupon, cost will be $10. All funds earned through the use of the coupons return to the school/organization the students represent. Funds received at the door without the coupon are slated to assist the DeMary Library with their popular Summer Reading Program. These tickets also cover one or both nights.
For additional information, call Krystal Waters at 208-300-0070, Emily Peterman at 208-650-5690 or, regarding the art exhibition, Karla Jesse at 208-670-0580.
Should anyone want to contact Gary, call 208-436-3982.