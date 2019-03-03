RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library in Rupert will host “Focus on Youth” on April 5-6 at the Wilson Theater.
This festival will feature local Minidoka County students through the 12th grade, highlighting their talents as the demonstrate their abilities. The organization is inviting private groups within Minidoka County to participate, including piano, violin, voice and dance students and any youth in the county willing to share their talents with south-central Idaho.
Performers will be featured in the categories of dancers, instrumentalists, bands, orchestras, vocalists, choirs, cheerleaders, sport groups, comedians, and magicians. Works of artists, writers and sculptors will be on display at the theater. Students who would like to exhibit their work are invited to become involved.
The times of the event will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m Friday, April 5 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
Deadlines: For performances, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. To register, call Krystal Waters at 208-300-0070. For artwork, written work, sculptures, 5 p.m. Friday, March 22. To register, call Karla Jesse at 208-670-0580. All artwork and written works must be ready for display.
This is an opportunity for students to raise funds for their group or organization. Students will be selling tickets for $5 each, either Friday’s or Saturday’s showing or both, and the money will benefit their group or organization.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10. Funds collected at the door will benefit the DeMary Library. Children under 13 will be admitted free.
Additional events will be occurring during the gala. The DeMary Library will have a display and staff talking about upcoming events. There will be a table for Ridley’s shoppers to donate their points in support of the Friends of the DeMary Library. Two local authors will be having book signings, with times to be announced. There will be a raffle featuring many items donated by community sponsors.
As members of the community and an organization promoting education and reading, the Friends of the DeMary Library group is excited to present this opportunity to honor the youth of Minidoka County. The organization thanks Kris Faux from the Renaissance Arts Council for allowing it to utilize the Wilson Theater for this exciting production. Chris Hall, manager of Walmart, awarded a $500 grant to help with funding.
