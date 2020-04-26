First Saturday book sale canceled,

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library has canceled its normal First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale on May 2 due to Covid-19.

However, the group will up for reduced hours starting Monday, May 4 at Book Central, 630 5th Street. Adjusted hours for that week will be Monday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes are being made to maintain a safe environment for clients and volunteers.