First Saturday book sale canceled,

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library has canceled its normal First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale on May 2 due to Covid-19.
However, the group will up for reduced hours starting Monday, May 4 at Book Central, 630 5th Street. Adjusted hours for that week will be Monday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Changes are being made to maintain a safe environment for clients and volunteers.
Please watch for our announcement for a Memorial weekend sale and resumption of regular hours starting Monday, May 11. Questions: call Cindy at 208-312-0266. Follow us on Facebook at Friends of the DeMary Library.
