BURLEY — Final orders are being taken for seedlings from the East & West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Shrubs still available are Russian Almond and Blue Arctic Willow.
Information on the remaining seedlings is available at the Burley or Rupert USDA Service Center offices or call 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202. Leave a detailed message. Information is also available at minicassiaswcd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.