BURLEY — Final orders are being taken for seedlings from the East & West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Shrubs still available are Russian Almond and Blue Arctic Willow.

Information on the remaining seedlings is available at the Burley or Rupert USDA Service Center offices or call 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202. Leave a detailed message. Information is also available at minicassiaswcd.com.

