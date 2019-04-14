BURLEY — Jaysa Fillmore was honored as West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District's Teacher of the Year 2018 last month at the organization's annual awards banquet. Fillmore is the FFA and applied science teacher at Cassia High School in Burley.
Growing up, Fillmore was active in FFA and 4-H. At the State FFA Conference during her sophomore year in high school, she decided she wanted to be an ag teacher. She graduated as valedictorian from Kimberly High School in 2006 and attended University of Idaho, graduating in three years with a bachelor's degree in ag education.
Fillmore taught three years in Grangeville before moving to Burley to be closer to family. She taught at Burley High School for two years and then started the ag program at Cassia High School, where she has worked for five years.
Fillmore teaches all applied sciences classes at Cassia High School. She applied for a start-up program grant, built a greenhouse and now teaches several ag science horticulture classes where students carry out projects and experiments.
She secured donations for a metal building with heat and air conditioning for students to conduct animal projects. Students assembled rabbit hutches for their projects. Fillmore assists students with rabbit 4-H projects which begin during the school year and she continues to run classes 1-2 times each week throughout the summer. This project helps students gain experience in managing money and teaches them responsibility as they must care for their animals daily. Students sell their rabbits at the County Fair animal sale.
Fillmore also runs the "Adopt a Garden" project where students plan and manage gardens in raised flower beds built by students. She is also managing a career exploration project where students go out into the workplace and experience a variety of career opportunities.
She and her husband Richard have two girls ages 6 and 8. Together, they enjoy camping, gardening, skiing, and are working on their goal to visit all the hot springs in Idaho.
