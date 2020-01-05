{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Rose Davies, a senior at Filer High School, won three national titles in one show at the Northern International Livestock Expo in Billings, Montana. She was among hundreds of exhibitors from many states at the livestock show held Oct. 13-14.

Davies took home the national titles for Grand Champion Senior Sheep Showman, Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat. The two species are her 4-H and FFA projects that she manages and maintains throughout the year.

Davies is also an honor roll student at Filer High, is the current FFA chapter president, and played varsity soccer all four years of high school.

She plans to pursue a degree in agriculture and will continue to show livestock and promote agriculture across the country.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments