FILER — The Filer Public Library has announced the schedule for its 2020 “Let’s Talk About It” book discussions. All of the sessions will be held at 7 p.m. at the library, 219 Main St.
The theme is “Humor and Satire” for the following book discussions:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Jan. 14, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde
- Jan. 28, “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin
- Feb. 11, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple
- Feb. 25, “Green Grass, Running Water” by Thomas King
- March 10, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens
Participants can check out the books at the library. Information: 208-326-4143.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.