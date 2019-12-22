{{featured_button_text}}
FILER — The Filer Public Library has announced the schedule for its 2020 “Let’s Talk About It” book discussions. All of the sessions will be held at 7 p.m. at the library, 219 Main St.

The theme is “Humor and Satire” for the following book discussions:

  • Jan. 14, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde
  • Jan. 28, “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin
  • Feb. 11, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple
  • Feb. 25, “Green Grass, Running Water” by Thomas King
  • March 10, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens

Participants can check out the books at the library. Information: 208-326-4143.

