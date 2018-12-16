Try 1 month for 99¢

FILER — The Filer Public Library has announced the schedule for its 2019 “Let’s Talk About It” book discussions. All of the sessions will start at 7 p.m. at the library, 219 Main St.

This year’s theme is Pulitzer Prize winners and participants can check out the books at the library.

Book discussions are set for Jan. 15 with “March” by Geraldine Brooks, Jan. 29 with “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton, Feb. 12 with “Growing Up” by Russell Baker, Feb. 26 with “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, and March 12 with “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo.

Information: 208-326-4143.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments