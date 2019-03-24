FILER — Filer Elementary School will register kindergarten-age children from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 for the 2019-2020 school year.
Proof of all updated immunizations and a legal birth certificate are required to register. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1.
For more information, call 208-326-4369.
