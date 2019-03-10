GALESBURG, Ill. — Kelly Feng of Twin Falls has been named to the Knox College dean’s list of distinguished students for the 2018 fall term.
Students are recognized on the dean’s list by earning at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Feng graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Her major is undecided at Knox.
