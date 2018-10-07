TWIN FALLS — The local National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association will sponsor a free no-obligation webinar from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
The informational webcast will cover federal health benefits coverage options. A question and answer period will follow.
