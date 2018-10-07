Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker for the meeting will be Jacob Schaaf Sr., account specialist for Blue Cross of Idaho.

Please attend if you are active or retired from the federal government and bring a friend who also qualifies in this category. This is a chance to learn about benefits changes and meet with peers.

Information: 208-732-0360.

