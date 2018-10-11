Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The local National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association will sponsor a free no-obligation webinar from 7 to 8:15 p.m. today at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

The informational webcast will cover federal health benefits coverage options. A question and answer period will follow.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments