TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker for the meeting will be Bryan Matsuoka, director of the Idaho Small Business Development Center.

All present or retired federal employees are invited to bring friends who are federally affiliated. This is an opportunity to ask questions and discuss benefits.

Information: 208-732-0360.

