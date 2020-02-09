{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker for the meeting will be Shawna Wasko from the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging.

All current and retired federal employees and guests are invited.

Information: 208-732-0360.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments