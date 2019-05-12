{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker will be Jonathan Spendlove, director of the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.

If you are actively employed or retired from the federal government, come and enjoy the company of your peers and discuss information regarding benefits.

Information: 208-732-0360.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments