TWIN FALLS — The local National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker for the meeting will be Jacob Schaaf of Blue Cross of Idaho, discussing the many changes in insurance for the coming year.

The group will discuss benefits. Bring a guest who is also affiliated with the federal government.

Information: 208-732-0360.

