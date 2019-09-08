TWIN FALLS — The local National Association of Retired and Active Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
The group will discuss current information affecting federal employees and retirees.
Plan to attend this meeting if you or any associates are retired or employed by the federal government. Information: 208-732-0360.
