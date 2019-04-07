{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road.

If you are actively employed or retired from the federal government, come and enjoy the company of your peers and discuss the latest information regarding benefits.

Information: 208-732-0360.

