TWIN FALLS — The local National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
The speaker for the meeting will be Linda Culver from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s office. The group welcomes all present or retired federal employees and will discuss any current or proposed changes to status and benefits. Bring a friend who is federally affiliated. Information: 208-732-0360.
