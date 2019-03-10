Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The monthly meeting of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

The speaker will be Nora Wells, coordinator at Hospice Visions.

Plan to attend this meeting if you or your friends are actively employed or retired from the federal government. The group will review the latest legislation and any changes in benefits for such employees or retirees.

Information: 208-732-0360.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments