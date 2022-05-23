Farmers markets just around the corner

BUHL — If you want to try homemade potato donuts or cinnamon bread, arriving early to the Buhl Farmers Market is key.

Held Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., the market starts July 13.

Organizer Lynette Butler said the line for fresh treats always goes clear out to the road.

“It’s a fast and furious event,” Butler said.

The market, held in the Buhl Senior Center parking lot, is one of many Magic Valley markets scheduled to start again this summer.

Here is your guide to scoring the perfect handmade gifts, baked treats and local produce.

Twin Falls

Market on Main

Location: Main Street

Date: Starts June 18. Ends August 27

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Vendor types: Flowers, pottery, baked goods, clothing, live music and more.

Twin Falls Farmers Market

Location: Twin Falls Mall parking lot

Date: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Blue Rock Farm Market

Location: 1705 Grandview Drive N.

Date: Opened April 20

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday through Saturday

Products: Fresh fruits, homemade baked goods, local dairy products, home-raised meats, eggs and more.

Jerome

Jerome Farmers Market

Location: Mountain View Barn, 392 East 300 South

Dates: Saturdays starting June 4

Time: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors: Lavender products, wood art, tie dye, baked goods, clothing and more

Burley

Burley Farmers Market

Location: Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave.

Date: June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

