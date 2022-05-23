Farmers markets just around the corner

BUHL — If you want to try homemade potato donuts or cinnamon bread, arriving early to the Buhl Farmers Market is key.
Held Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., the market starts July 13.
Organizer Lynette Butler said the line for fresh treats always goes clear out to the road.
“It’s a fast and furious event,” Butler said.
The market, held in the Buhl Senior Center parking lot, is one of many Magic Valley markets scheduled to start again this summer.
Here is your guide to scoring the perfect handmade gifts, baked treats and local produce.
Twin Falls
Market on Main
Location: Main Street
Date: Starts June 18. Ends August 27
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays
Website: tfmarketonmain.com
Vendor types: Flowers, pottery, baked goods, clothing, live music and more.
Twin Falls Farmers Market
Location: Twin Falls Mall parking lot
Date: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays
Blue Rock Farm Market
Location: 1705 Grandview Drive N.
Date: Opened April 20
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Monday through Saturday
Products: Fresh fruits, homemade baked goods, local dairy products, home-raised meats, eggs and more.
Jerome
Jerome Farmers Market
Location: Mountain View Barn, 392 East 300 South
Dates: Saturdays starting June 4
Time: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors: Lavender products, wood art, tie dye, baked goods, clothing and more
Website: jeromefarmersmarket.com
Burley
Burley Farmers Market
Location: Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave.
Date: June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.