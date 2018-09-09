TWIN FALLS — Several family history classes are scheduled this month at the Twin Falls Family History Center, 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls.
All of the classes are free and most are beginner classes.
“Starting Your Family Tree” led by Mary Edgar, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.
“Basic Computer Skills” instructed by Kyle Parish, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12
“Do you know how to read the censuses?” by Carl Edgar, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.
“Descendancy Research and Merging Records,” an intermediate course with the Crawfords, 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
“Which Side was Your Ancestor on in the Civil War?” with D. Putnam, 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
“Telling Your Family Story Through a Variety of Projects” led by Miriam Austin, 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
Bring your questions and get help to find answers at the class led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
“Roundtable – New items in the Family History Guide you won’t want to miss,” an intermediate course with the Edgars, 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
“Indexing for Beginners” led by Vic Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
Information: 208-733-8073 or www.familysearch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.