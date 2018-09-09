Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Several family history classes are scheduled this month at the Twin Falls Family History Center, 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls.

All of the classes are free and most are beginner classes.

“Starting Your Family Tree” led by Mary Edgar, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.

“Basic Computer Skills” instructed by Kyle Parish, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12

“Do you know how to read the censuses?” by Carl Edgar, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

“Descendancy Research and Merging Records,” an intermediate course with the Crawfords, 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

“Which Side was Your Ancestor on in the Civil War?” with D. Putnam, 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

“Telling Your Family Story Through a Variety of Projects” led by Miriam Austin, 3 p.m. Sept. 20.

Bring your questions and get help to find answers at the class led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

“Roundtable – New items in the Family History Guide you won’t want to miss,” an intermediate course with the Edgars, 7 p.m. Sept. 25.

“Indexing for Beginners” led by Vic Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Information: 208-733-8073 or www.familysearch.org.

