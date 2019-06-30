TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center will offer free classes in July at 399 Maurice St. N.
The classes will be oriented for youths and adults; come and bring your friends.
- 6 p.m. Tuesday: “How to Tag Your Pictures,” led by Jim Branvold
- 6 p.m. July 9: “Write Your Life Story,” presented by Janet Branvold
- 2 p.m. July 16: “How to Publish a Family History Book on Your Family,” discussed by Larry Kohntopp
- 2 p.m. July 18: “Using ancestry.com to Find Information About Your Ancestors,” led by Mary Walton
- 3 p.m. July 18: “Computer Basics and Shortcuts,” taught by Rita Weaver
- 6 p.m. July 18: “How to Create and Print a Fan Chart for Your Family,” presented by Nancy Smith
- 6 p.m. July 23: “Overcoming the Pink Boxes in FamilySearch,” led by Kay Stott
- 7 p.m. July 23: “Consultants’ Round Table, Sharing Excitement about Indexing,” with staff
- 6 p.m. July 25: “Skills You can Use to Get Around those Brick Walls,” presented by John Cox
- 11 a.m. July 30: “How to Use a Computer to Create and Share a Research Log,” taught by Mary Edgar
- 6 p.m. July 31: “Learn How to do FamilySearch Indexing,” with Vic Smith
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.