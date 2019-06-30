{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center will offer free classes in July at 399 Maurice St. N.

The classes will be oriented for youths and adults; come and bring your friends.

  • 6 p.m. Tuesday: “How to Tag Your Pictures,” led by Jim Branvold
  • 6 p.m. July 9: “Write Your Life Story,” presented by Janet Branvold
  • 2 p.m. July 16: “How to Publish a Family History Book on Your Family,” discussed by Larry Kohntopp
  • 2 p.m. July 18: “Using ancestry.com to Find Information About Your Ancestors,” led by Mary Walton
  • 3 p.m. July 18: “Computer Basics and Shortcuts,” taught by Rita Weaver
  • 6 p.m. July 18: “How to Create and Print a Fan Chart for Your Family,” presented by Nancy Smith
  • 6 p.m. July 23: “Overcoming the Pink Boxes in FamilySearch,” led by Kay Stott
  • 7 p.m. July 23: “Consultants’ Round Table, Sharing Excitement about Indexing,” with staff
  • 6 p.m. July 25: “Skills You can Use to Get Around those Brick Walls,” presented by John Cox
  • 11 a.m. July 30: “How to Use a Computer to Create and Share a Research Log,” taught by Mary Edgar
  • 6 p.m. July 31: “Learn How to do FamilySearch Indexing,” with Vic Smith

The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.

