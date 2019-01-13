TWIN FALLS — Several family history classes are scheduled this month at the Twin Falls Family History Center, 399 Maurice St. N.
There will be special classes to help participants become acquainted with familysearch.org.
Jan. 15: “Adding Ancestors’ Names to FamilySearch,” led by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m.; and “Adding Photos, Stories and Documents” with Jim Branvold, 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” with Vic Smith, 6 p.m.
Jan. 17: “A Great Tool: Ancestry.com,” led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m.
Jan. 22: “Merging Duplicate Records for Ancestors” with Mary Edgar, 11 a.m.; and “Consultants’ Roundtable: Going to RootsTech” with staff, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24: “A Great Tool: Myheritage.com,” led by John Cox, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29: “Attaching Sources for Ancestors” with Mary Edgar, 11 a.m.
Jan. 30: “Writing Life Sketches of Ancestors with Time Line,” led by Dave Putnam, 11 a.m.
Jan. 31: “Basic Computer Skills” instructed by Kyle Parish, 6 p.m.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
