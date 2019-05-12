TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center will hold family history classes in May at the center, 399 Maurice St. N.
Wednesday: “Have you tried Indexing Names for FamilySearch? Come learn how,” with Vic Smith, 7 p.m.
Thursday: “Using Find-A-Grave for Family History,” with John Cox, 6 p.m.
May 23: “FamilySearch Wiki — A Friend Indeed,” led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m.
May 28: Consultants’ Round Table with reunion tips, 7 p.m.
May 30: “Family History Library Catalog — A Real Friend,” led by Nancy Miller, 6 p.m.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
