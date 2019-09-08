TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several free classes this month at 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls. Some of the following courses are introductory classes.
- “How to Navigate in FamilySearch” presented by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
- “Writing Your Life Story,” led by Janet Branvold, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- “How to Use ancestry.com,” taught by Mary Walton, 2 p.m. Thursday.
- “Introduction to Finding Land Records,” with John Cox, 6 p.m. Thursday.
- “Creating Art for Family History” workshop with Larry Wilde, 2 p.m. Saturday.
- “Finding Wills in FamilySearch,” presented by David Putnam, 11 a.m. Sept. 17.
- “Obtaining Family Names Shared with the Temple,” led by Kay Stott, 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
- “Indexing for FamilySearch” with Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
- “Introduction to newspapers.com” with Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
- “How to put Stories, Photos on FamilySearch,” taught by Jim Branvold, 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
- Consultants’ Round Table: “Using the Research Assessment Form and Research Logs to Improve Research Skills,” presented by Mary Edgar, 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
- “Introduction to Using myheritage.com” with John Cox, 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
