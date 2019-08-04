TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center will offer several free classes this month for youths and adults.
The following classes will be held at the center at 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls.
- “Church Records can be Helpful in your Research,” presented by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
- “Census Records, A Treasure Chest of Information,” led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Thursday.
- “How to Visualize and Write Down a Research Plan,” taught by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Aug. 13.
- “Reading Challenging Handwriting,” presented by Nancy Miller, 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
- “Writing Your Family Story,” presented by Janet Branvold, 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
- “Creating Art for Your Family History” workshop, taught by Larry Wilde, 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
- “Becoming an Indexer for FamilySearch,” led by Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Aug. 21.
- “Merging Two Individuals in FamilySearch,” with Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
- “How to Place Your Stories on FamilySearch,” taught by Jim Branvold, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
- Consultants’ Round Table: open to all consultants — a panel where you can ask research questions with staff, 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
- “Do you Want to Know More about DNA Studies”” presented by John Cox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
