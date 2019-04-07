{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center will hold family history classes on Thursdays in April at the center, 399 Maurice St. N.

Thursday: “Using the Family History Guide as a Resource,” led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m.

April 18: “Using Hints to Add Sources to FamilySearch,” led by Nancy Miller, 6 p.m.; and “Newspaper Archive: Free at the FH Center,” with John Cox, 7 p.m.

April 25: “Merging Duplicate Records of Ancestors,” led by John Cox, 6 p.m.

The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.

