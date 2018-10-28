TWIN FALLS — Several family history classes are scheduled this month at the Twin Falls Family History Center, 399 Maurice St. N.
All of the classes are free and most are beginner classes.
- Nov. 1: “Hamburg, Germany Passenger Lists” FHL webinar, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 6: “The Family History Guide: A Help for Research,” led by the Edgars, 10 a.m.
- Nov. 7: “Finding Birth Information about U.S. Ancestors” with D. Putnam, 10 a.m.
- Nov. 8: “United States Research: Plain States Region” FHL webinar, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 13: “Family Tree: Attaching Sources” FHL webinar, 10 a.m.; and “Ancestry.com: A Great Help for you Research” with the Edgars, 11 a.m.
- Nov. 14: “Introduction to Indexing Records for FamilySearch,” led by staff, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 15: “Giving the Gift of Family History” with Miriam Austin, 3 p.m.; and “Newspapers, how to find Ancestors’ Information,” an intermediate course led by staff, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 17: “Introduction to DNA for Family History” with Frank Durham, 11 a.m.; and “Introduction to Mexican Records for Family History” (bring family history information), led by staff, 1 p.m.
- Nov. 20: “Overview of FamilySearch Memories” FHL webinar, 10 a.m.
- Nov. 21: “Using New York City Passenger Lists 1820-1957” with staff, 11 a.m.
- Nov. 27: Bring your questions to this session, led by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m.; and “Consultants’ Roundtable” with staff, 7 p.m.
More information: 208-733-8073 or familysearch.org.
